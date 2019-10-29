Menu

Canada

Hamilton Catholic school board investigating threat to Holy Name of Jesus school

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 29, 2019 9:23 am
Officials with the Hamilton-Wentworth District Catholic School Board say a threat was made against Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Elementary School on Monday.
Officials with the Hamilton-Wentworth District Catholic School Board say a threat was made against Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Elementary School on Monday. @hwcdsb

Catholic school board officials say Hamilton police have completed an early morning investigation into an after-hours threat at one of its schools.

Police say student safety is not at risk after a threat was made towards Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Elementary School on Monday.

READ MORE: 14-year-old boy charged after threatening school — Hamilton police

The Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board (HWCDSB) says the matter has now been taken over by school officials and a student from the school has been identified in the incident. No charges are expected.

Officials from Holy Name say a school police officer will be on hand Tuesday morning to answer questions from parents.

Neither the school nor police are commenting on the nature of the threat.

