Hamilton Catholic school board investigating threat to Holy Name of Jesus school

Catholic school board officials say Hamilton police have completed an early morning investigation into an after-hours threat at one of its schools.

Police say student safety is not at risk after a threat was made towards Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Elementary School on Monday.

The Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board (HWCDSB) says the matter has now been taken over by school officials and a student from the school has been identified in the incident. No charges are expected.

Officials from Holy Name say a school police officer will be on hand Tuesday morning to answer questions from parents.

Neither the school nor police are commenting on the nature of the threat.

An investigation by Hamilton Police Service into the early hours of the morning has determined that there is no threat to the school. Police will be at Holy Name of Jesus today to allay any concerns. pic.twitter.com/IDTT6pH46D — HWCDSB (@HWCDSB) October 29, 2019

