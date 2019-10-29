City of London to launch new system for paying, disputing parking tickets

Send this page to someone via email

The City of London is launching a new method for paying or disputing parking tickets that aims to improve efficiency and accessibility while easing the burden on provincial courts.

Starting Nov. 1, the Administrative Monetary Penalty System (AMP) will allow Londoners to skip out on provincial courts when dealing with parking-related violations and instead be heard by a municipal screening officer.

After hearing the violation, the officer will then be able to modify, cancel or affirm penalties.

Under AMP, municipal enforcement officers will also be able to issue parking tickets by mail to the registered owners of vehicles.

The amount of time available to dispute a ticket will also be shortened.

Starting Nov. 1, motorists will only have 15 days to either pay or dispute a ticket from the time it was received. Once that time has passed, Londoners will no longer be able to dispute the ticket, and additional fees will be applied.

The launch of AMP will have no effect on existing parking regulations.