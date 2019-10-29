Librarians, archivists reach tentative deal with Western University

Send this page to someone via email

The union representing librarians and archivists at Western University has reached a tentative deal with the post-secondary institution.

Western University announced the tentative agreement with the University of Western Ontario Faculty Association (UWOFA) on Monday.

It comes nearly a week after an earlier tentative agreement was voted down by UWOFA. The union said 74 per cent of its membership had voted against the previous deal, citing a lack of acknowledgment of a staff decline of more than 20 per cent over the last decade.

In a release, UWOFA president John Ciriello struck a positive tone regarding the most recent tentative deal.

“This agreement meets important goals on both sides and respects the essential work of this bargaining unit,” Ciriello said.

Ratification votes from both sides of the bargaining table are set to take place in November.

UWOFA will hold its vote on Nov. 4, while Western University’s board of governors will hold a later vote on Nov. 20.

Further details about the tentative agreement will be made public after the ratification votes take place.