Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Education

Librarians, archivists reach tentative deal with Western University

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted October 29, 2019 8:06 am
The University of Western Ontario Faculty Association plans to hold a ratification vote for the tentative agreement on Nov. 4.
The University of Western Ontario Faculty Association plans to hold a ratification vote for the tentative agreement on Nov. 4. Andrew Graham / 980 CFPL

The union representing librarians and archivists at Western University has reached a tentative deal with the post-secondary institution.

Western University announced the tentative agreement with the University of Western Ontario Faculty Association (UWOFA) on Monday.

READ MORE: Librarians, archivists vote down tentative deal with Western University

It comes nearly a week after an earlier tentative agreement was voted down by UWOFA. The union said 74 per cent of its membership had voted against the previous deal, citing a lack of acknowledgment of a staff decline of more than 20 per cent over the last decade.

In a release, UWOFA president John Ciriello struck a positive tone regarding the most recent tentative deal.

“This agreement meets important goals on both sides and respects the essential work of this bargaining unit,” Ciriello said.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Western University reaches deal with librarians, archivists to head off strike action

Ratification votes from both sides of the bargaining table are set to take place in November.

UWOFA will hold its vote on Nov. 4, while Western University’s board of governors will hold a later vote on Nov. 20.

Further details about the tentative agreement will be made public after the ratification votes take place.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
UnionWestern UniversityLibraryunionslibrariansuwofaLibrarianArchivistArchivistsJohn CirielloThe University of Western Ontario Faculty Association
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.