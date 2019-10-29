Menu

Canada

Kelowna haunted house spooking visitors, raising funds, donations for city’s food bank

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted October 29, 2019 12:05 am
Thousands of people are expected to visit the Haunted House on Grenfell Road in the days leading up to Halloween. .
Thousands of people are expected to visit the Haunted House on Grenfell Road in the days leading up to Halloween. . Dan Couch / Global News

If you’re looking to be scared and spooked, there’s just the spot for that in Kelowna.

The Grenfell Road Haunted House is open in the evenings leading up to Halloween.

There’s also a non-scary version for kids and adults who want to keep their heartrate down.

READ MORE: Vernon physiotherapist enters guilty pleas in sexual assault case

The event is raising funds and food donations for Kelowna’s food bank.

An estimated 4,000 people visited last year, which is up from 800 the first year in 2016. The event raised $13,000 in 2018.

“We’re hearing lots of good words: everybody comes out screaming, lots of laughs, lots of screams, it’s great,” haunted house spokesperson Clarence Johnson said.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: B.C. inquiry into money laundering comes to the Okanagan

“People love to be scared, and this is the one time of year that they can get away with it.”

The haunted house will be open on Tuesday and Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Halloween from 6 to 9 p.m. It’s located at 945 Grenfell Road.

