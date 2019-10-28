Menu

WHL Roundup: Monday, October 28, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 28, 2019 11:11 pm
Updated October 28, 2019 11:12 pm

CALGARY – Roddy Ross made 33 saves, and the Seattle Thunderbirds scored two early goals to beat the Calgary Hitmen 2-1 on Monday in Western Hockey League action.

After dropping two games in overtime and another by shootout, Ross has won his past three starts with a .936 save percentage.

Matthew Wedman and Keltie Jeri-Leon both scored less than three minutes into the game to give the Thunderbirds (5-5-3) a 2-0 lead.

Layne Toder responded in the second for the Hitmen (8-3-1), who had their four-game win streak halted.

Brayden Peters stopped 26-of-28 shots for Calgary.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
