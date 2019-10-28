Sinkhole swallows half of Pittsburgh city bus during rush hour

Send this page to someone via email

The front of a city bus was left up in the air after a sinkhole opened under it during rush hour in downtown Pittsburgh.

The Port Authority of Allegheny County said the sole passenger was treated Monday morning for a minor injury. The bus driver was not hurt.

The agency tweeted that the bus was at a red light when the street gave way and the rear half plunged into the hole.

For those curious, the heaviest part of the bus is the back because that’s where the engine is located. This bus was stopped at a red light at the time this occurred. pic.twitter.com/HT3DNQxNCR — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) October 28, 2019

A photo shows the front of the bus pitched into the air, and the front wheels of a car that was behind it dangling over the sinkhole’s edge. The hole was estimated to be approximately 20 feet deep.

As of this writing, the bus remains in the hole.