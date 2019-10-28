Menu

Sinkhole swallows half of Pittsburgh city bus during rush hour

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 28, 2019 3:55 pm
A city bus fell into a sinkhole during Pittsburgh rush hour on Oct. 28.
A city bus fell into a sinkhole during Pittsburgh rush hour on Oct. 28. Port Authority PGH/Twitter

The front of a city bus was left up in the air after a sinkhole opened under it during rush hour in downtown Pittsburgh.

The Port Authority of Allegheny County said the sole passenger was treated Monday morning for a minor injury. The bus driver was not hurt.

Nova Scotia investigating section of Trans-Canada Highway near belt of sinkholes

The agency tweeted that the bus was at a red light when the street gave way and the rear half plunged into the hole.



A photo shows the front of the bus pitched into the air, and the front wheels of a car that was behind it dangling over the sinkhole’s edge. The hole was estimated to be approximately 20 feet deep.

According to Port Authority officials, the back half of the city’s transit buses are the heaviest part because that’s where the engines are located.

As of this writing, the bus remains in the hole.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
