New Remembrance Day pins on sale at Peterborough Humane Society

With two weeks left before Remembrance Day, the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society has issued two new commemorative pins.

This year’s design, a silver edition of the inaugural pin, honours Canadian women in the military. The second pin, featuring a dog, honours the sacrifice of all animals who served in the war.

“We will always remember the bravery of Canada’s veterans and the animals who stood courageously by their side,” said Shawn Morey, executive director of the Peterborough Humane Society. “This year, we are celebrating the women who served in Canada’s military with a new pin honouring their contributions. So many have endured so much, and we will never forget their sacrifice.”

The pins’ design is updated yearly as part of the Animals in War initiative launched by the Ontario SPCA in 2017, honouring Canada’s veterans and the animals that helped them.

The pins are being sold at the Peterborough Humane Society. One dollar from each pin will be donated to the Royal Canadian Legion to support local veterans.

