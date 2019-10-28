Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

New Remembrance Day pins on sale at Peterborough Humane Society

By Noor Ibrahim Global News
Posted October 28, 2019 2:31 pm
The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society has issued two new Remembrance Day pin designs. .
The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society has issued two new Remembrance Day pin designs. . Courtesy of Peterborough Humane Society

With two weeks left before Remembrance Day, the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society has issued two new commemorative pins.

This year’s design, a silver edition of the inaugural pin, honours Canadian women in the military. The second pin, featuring a dog, honours the sacrifice of all animals who served in the war.

READ MORE: Phone scammers claiming to be Vancouver Poppy Fund to get credit card info, group says

“We will always remember the bravery of Canada’s veterans and the animals who stood courageously by their side,” said Shawn Morey, executive director of the Peterborough Humane Society. “This year, we are celebrating the women who served in Canada’s military with a new pin honouring their contributions. So many have endured so much, and we will never forget their sacrifice.”

The pins’ design is updated yearly as part of the Animals in War initiative launched by the Ontario SPCA in 2017, honouring Canada’s veterans and the animals that helped them.

Story continues below advertisement

The pins are being sold at the Peterborough Humane Society. One dollar from each pin will be donated to the Royal Canadian Legion to support local veterans.

Legion’s poppy campaign underway in Peterborough
Legion’s poppy campaign underway in Peterborough
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Remembrance DayRoyal Canadian LegionCanadian VeteransOntario SPCAPeterborough Humane SocietyOntario SPCA and Humane SocietyOntario Humane SocietyAnimals in WarOntario SPCA & Humane SocietyRemembrance Day pins
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.