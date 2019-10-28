Menu

Crime

Toronto couple charged after 655 bottles of perfume go missing from Innisfil store

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 28, 2019 12:57 pm
Updated October 28, 2019 1:00 pm
File photo of South Simcoe Police cruiser.
File photo of South Simcoe Police cruiser. South Simcoe Police / File / Twitter

INNISFIL, Ont. – A Toronto couple is facing charges after allegedly stealing more than $50,000 in perfume from a store where one of them worked.

South Simcoe Police say they began investigating the alleged thefts last month.

They say about $53,000 worth of perfume had gone missing from the store located in an outlet mall in Innisfil, Ont.

They say they arrested the couple at a Toronto condo earlier this month and recovered 655 bottles of perfume.

Police allege a member of the couple had worked at the store and had been stealing the fragrances in order to resell them online.

A 34-year-old man and 29-year-old woman are each facing multiple charges including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
