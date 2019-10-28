Nova Scotia doctors reach tentative agreement with provincial government

Send this page to someone via email

The group that represents Nova Scotia’s 3,100 physicians has reached two tentative contract settlements with the provincial government.

Doctors Nova Scotia says the proposed four-year contracts with the Department of Health and Wellness will be submitted for a ratification vote between Nov. 4 and Nov. 25.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia couple says doctors shouldn’t refuse patients

The organization says no contract details will be released until after the vote.

The tentative agreements were reached after 11 months of negotiations.

If ratified, they will replace the doctors’ 2015 master agreement and their master clinical/academic funding plan, which expired on March 31.

6:03 Doctors Nova Scotia Doctors Nova Scotia

Dr. Gary Ernest, president of Doctors Nova Scotia, says the new contracts would stabilize some of the province’s most critical services.

Story continues below advertisement