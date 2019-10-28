Menu

Crime

Stunting charges laid after vehicle clocked travelling 70 km/hr over the speed limit in Kingston, N.S.

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 28, 2019 2:33 pm
Updated October 28, 2019 2:34 pm
Nova Scotia RCMP have charged a man with stunting.
Nova Scotia RCMP have charged a man with stunting. RCMP

Nova Scotia RCMP have charged a 50-year-old man with stunting after clocking a vehicle travelling 70 km/hr over the speed limit on Saturday.

Police say that at approximately 6:08 p.m., an RCMP officer were on patrol Highway 101 and stopped a vehicle that was travelling at a very high rate of speed.

Officers say the vehicle was observed overtaking other motorists while travelling in the passing lane.

The police officer activated the radar and clocked the vehicle travelling at 170 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone near Kingston, N.S.

The officer stopped the vehicle and served the 50-year-old man from Wilmot, N.S., with a ticket for stunting.

As a result, the vehicle was seized and towed from the scene.

The fine for stunting if found guilty in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.

