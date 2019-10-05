Men from N.B., P.E.I. face stunting charges after alleged street racing in Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Two men are facing charges of stunting after an RCMP officer in an unmarked police vehicle observed vehicles racing on a street in Bible Hill, N.S., Friday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say an officer tasked with monitoring traffic noticed two vehicles racing on Ryland Avenue at approximately 1 p.m.

READ MORE: 2 facing charges after break-in, theft from pub in Port Hawkesbury, N.S.

Both vehicles were quickly stopped by the Mounties.

A 19-year-old man from Cape Traverse, P.E.I., and a 21-year-old man from Nauwigewauk, N.B., now face charges of stunting in connection with the incident.

If convicted, both drivers face a fine of $2,422.50.

Story continues below advertisement