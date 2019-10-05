Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Men from N.B., P.E.I. face stunting charges after alleged street racing in Nova Scotia

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 5, 2019 9:29 am
Two drivers have been charged with stunting.
Two drivers have been charged with stunting. File/Global News

Two men are facing charges of stunting after an RCMP officer in an unmarked police vehicle observed vehicles racing on a street in Bible Hill, N.S., Friday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say an officer tasked with monitoring traffic noticed two vehicles racing on Ryland Avenue at approximately 1 p.m.

READ MORE: 2 facing charges after break-in, theft from pub in Port Hawkesbury, N.S.

Both vehicles were quickly stopped by the Mounties.

A 19-year-old man from Cape Traverse, P.E.I., and a 21-year-old man from Nauwigewauk, N.B., now face charges of stunting in connection with the incident.

If convicted, both drivers face a fine of $2,422.50.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
CrimeNova ScotiaNew BrunswickPEIstuntingSTREET RACINGbible hill
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.