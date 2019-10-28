Menu

Flooding leads to weekend road closures in Port Dover, Long Point, Turkey Point

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 28, 2019 1:02 pm
Updated October 28, 2019 1:09 pm
OPP say several cars drove past road closure signs in Port Dover after parts of the community were hit with flooding.
OPP say several cars drove past road closure signs in Port Dover after parts of the community were hit with flooding. @opp-wr

Police in Norfolk County say flooding led to a number of road closures in Port Dover, Long Point and Turkey Point on Sunday.

The closures were a result of a combination of heavy rain in the area and already high water levels near the Lake Erie shoreline over the weekend.

The Grand River Conservation Authority issued a flood warning on Saturday for areas along the Grand River, downstream of Dunnville Dam, in the village of Port Maitland and along the lakeshore.

OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk said in a social media post that he was disappointed to see a number of motorists drive past road closure signs and through a large puddle on Walker Street near St. Andrews Street on Sunday.

“We have seen several people attempting to drive through, and people who have [driven] through the little lake behind me here,” Sanchuk said in a Periscope video. “We want to put a reminder out that you never know what lurks under the water.”

OPP says driving past a road closure sign is illegal and carries a $110 ticket for disobeying a sign.

On Monday, the Long Point Region Conservation Authority (LPRCA), which works with a 40-kilometre stretch of land on the north shore of Lake Erie, sent out a notice about its plan to update and create new flood-hazard mapping.

The project will look at vulnerable communities within its watershed in the hopes of updating flood-related emergency response and mitigation planning in at-risk communities with a completion date set for early 2020.

