Flooding leads to weekend road closures in Port Dover, Long Point, Turkey Point

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Norfolk County say flooding led to a number of road closures in Port Dover, Long Point and Turkey Point on Sunday.

The closures were a result of a combination of heavy rain in the area and already high water levels near the Lake Erie shoreline over the weekend.

The Grand River Conservation Authority issued a flood warning on Saturday for areas along the Grand River, downstream of Dunnville Dam, in the village of Port Maitland and along the lakeshore.

UPDATE: – Water levels are receding, though there is still minor flooding in Lowbanks, Port Maitland & area

– Roads crews are working to clear debris; @HaldEmerg will continue to monitor lake levels

– Port Maitland Pier remains closed#ONStorm https://t.co/DVIgxSygm1 — Haldimand County (@HaldimandCounty) October 28, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk said in a social media post that he was disappointed to see a number of motorists drive past road closure signs and through a large puddle on Walker Street near St. Andrews Street on Sunday.

“We have seen several people attempting to drive through, and people who have [driven] through the little lake behind me here,” Sanchuk said in a Periscope video. “We want to put a reminder out that you never know what lurks under the water.”

OPP says driving past a road closure sign is illegal and carries a $110 ticket for disobeying a sign.

On Monday, the Long Point Region Conservation Authority (LPRCA), which works with a 40-kilometre stretch of land on the north shore of Lake Erie, sent out a notice about its plan to update and create new flood-hazard mapping.

Story continues below advertisement

The project will look at vulnerable communities within its watershed in the hopes of updating flood-related emergency response and mitigation planning in at-risk communities with a completion date set for early 2020.

.@longpointca has initiated a project to update & create new flood hazard mapping for flood-vulnerable communities within its watershed – including Jarvis & Garnet. Attend the Public Information Centre on Nov 27 (6-8pm) to learn more: https://t.co/NHaePZUTKa. pic.twitter.com/rZLz6y3e0F — Haldimand County (@HaldimandCounty) October 28, 2019