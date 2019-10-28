Local family-run gardening company Hole’s Greenhouse sold

Send this page to someone via email

After nearly 70 years in the business, family-run gardening company Hole’s Greenhouses and Gardens has been sold.

TEC Property Inc. is set to take over the business on Jan. 1, 2020. The family name will remain on the St. Albert building.

“It is an emotional time for our family and we’re excited for the next step,” Jim Hole said. Tweet This

“It’s a privilege to share knowledge of gardening with the community for such a long time and we will continue to do so.”

The Hole family will continue to focus on its private label merchandise.

The business started in a local barn 68 years ago. Nearly 50 years ago, Ted and Lois Hole transformed the barn into the family’s first retail store.

In 1979, Jim Hole, his brother Bill, and sister Valerie took over the company and expanded it “to become one of the largest independent retail garden centres in Canada,” a news release from the business Monday said.

“In 2009, Hole’s began construction on the Enjoy Centre, with added space for businesses to lease. In 2015, the centre was sold to focus on the greenhouse business.”

In 2017, Jim Hole took on the role as the director of a medical marijuana operation for Atlas Growers.

In 2017, Jim Hole took on the role as the director of a medical marijuana operation for Atlas Growers.

3:31 Interview with Edmonton greenhouse mogul now working with medical marijuana Interview with Edmonton greenhouse mogul now working with medical marijuana