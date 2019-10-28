Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Cannabis

Local family-run gardening company Hole’s Greenhouse sold

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted October 28, 2019 10:41 am
Updated October 28, 2019 10:43 am
Thinking of planting a tree or a shrub?
(May 16, 2019): Jim Hole from Hole's Greenhouses takes us through what trees and shrubs can handle Alberta weather.

After nearly 70 years in the business, family-run gardening company Hole’s Greenhouses and Gardens has been sold.

TEC Property Inc. is set to take over the business on Jan. 1, 2020.  The family name will remain on the St. Albert building.

“It is an emotional time for our family and we’re excited for the next step,” Jim Hole said.

Tweet This

“It’s a privilege to share knowledge of gardening with the community for such a long time and we will continue to do so.”

READ MORE: Hole’s Greenhouses joins forces with cannabis producer Atlas Growers

The Hole family will continue to focus on its private label merchandise.

Story continues below advertisement

The business started in a local barn 68 years ago. Nearly 50 years ago, Ted and Lois Hole transformed the barn into the family’s first retail store.

In 1979, Jim Hole, his brother Bill, and sister Valerie took over the company and expanded it “to become one of the largest independent retail garden centres in Canada,” a news release from the business Monday said.

READ MORE: To rake or to mulch? That is the question 

“In 2009, Hole’s began construction on the Enjoy Centre, with added space for businesses to lease. In 2015, the centre was sold to focus on the greenhouse business.”

In 2017, Jim Hole took on the role as the director of a medical marijuana operation for Atlas Growers.

Dec. 13, 2017: An Edmonton greenhouse mogul is taking his knowledge of plants to the next level. Gord Steinke sat down to speak to Jim Hole who has taken on the role as the director of a medical marijuana operation for Atlas Growers.

Interview with Edmonton greenhouse mogul now working with medical marijuana
Interview with Edmonton greenhouse mogul now working with medical marijuana
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
St. AlbertEdmonton businessEnjoy CentreAtlas GrowersJim HoleHole Familyedmonton greenhouseHole's Greenhousehole's greenhouses and gardensTEC Property Inc
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.