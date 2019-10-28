Winter weather means e-scooters likely done for season in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton’s first experience with e-scooters has most likely come to an end, with both Lime and Bird issuing notices that service won’t be available during snowy conditions.

A pop-up message for those using the Bird app on Sunday explained the scooters have been put away for the winter.

“The Birds have been put away for the winter,” the message read. “We look forward to serving you again in the spring.”

The company said there were more than 50,000 Bird rides in Edmonton this summer and fall.

In September, a company spokesperson told Global News that e-scooters could potentially be available in the winter if it was a clear day with no snow or ice.

A notice on the Lime app Monday read: “Due to winter weather, Lime will be temporarily offline in Edmonton.”

The city said its licence with providers is a year-round agreement.

“The service providers have not told us that they will not be operating in winter,” Althea Livingston, with Vision Zero, said in an email.

“They have indicated they will run as long as they can and will adjust the number of e-scooters based on their operations.”

