Fire on Kingston’s Rideau Street sends 2 to hospital, displaces 11

A fire at 277 Rideau St. in Kingston has sent two people to hospital and displaced almost a dozen others.

Fire officials say crews arrived at the scene at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday to find flames and smoke billowing from a home.

According to a news release from Kingston Fire and Rescue, a ladder was used to rescue a male occupant of the home from the back roof of the residence.

Two people were also taken to hospital by ambulance. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time, according to the news release.

Kingston Fire and Rescue says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Fire officials add that approximately 11 people were displaced due to the blaze, and damage to the townhome is estimated at $350,000.

