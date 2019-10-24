Pilot project expands use of Compass Cards to include car share and bike share

Send this page to someone via email

TransLink is testing a new pilot program that could offer commuters more transportation options.

The company is partnering up with three transportation providers to enable participants to use their Compass Cards to pay for travel on car- and bike-share services Modo, Evo and Mobi by Shaw Go.

Under the shared mobility program, 14 Vancouver-area companies will provide their employees with a branded Compass Card that will cover work-related travel on public transit, bike share and two forms of car share.

The partnership with Modo, Evo, and Mobi came about as a result of an innovation contest launched last year by TransLink.

Modo CEO Patrick Nangle says the group decided to tackle seamless mobility, and wanted an answer a fundamental question.

“How can employees of companies get to work using all of their usual sustainable transportation modes — coming by transit, riding their bike, or walking — and still accommodate the need to do some ad hoc travel during the day?”

Nangle sees the concept as a natural extension of the region’s public transportation network.

“TransLink is providing bus service, train service and ferry service, and you can move with your Compass Card pretty seamlessly through all of those modes today. Think about adding to that shared cars and shared bikes,” he said

The pilot program runs until the end of May. If it proves successful it could be put in widespread use.

