Money raised to replace Lighthouse Mission’s boiler in less than 24 hours

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted October 24, 2019 3:12 pm
Updated October 24, 2019 3:23 pm
Lighthouse Mission says its raised enough money to replace a broken boiler at their Main Street building.
Lighthouse Mission says its raised enough money to replace a broken boiler at their Main Street building. lighthousemission.ca

Manitobans have come through for Lighthouse Mission.

Less than a day after the Winnipeg soup kitchen made a plea for donations to replace a broken boiler, Lighthouse says it’s raised enough money to make the needed repairs.

“The generosity of Manitobans has been seen here in the last 24 hours beyond what we could have imagined,” said Lighthouse Mission’s operations manager, Beverly Ajtay in a release Thursday.

“We are honestly in awe of the generosity of Winnipeggers, we have received the funds to fully cover the cost.

“We are extremely grateful to everyone who has been a part of responding to this need”

READ MORE: Lighthouse Mission says it’ll be forced to close over winter without a new boiler

The Main Street soup kitchen said Wednesday it needed to raise as much as $58,000 to replace a broken boiler in their 106-year-old building on Main Street.

Story continues below advertisement

They said their current boiler was put out of commission over safety concerns after a recent inspection found a significant leak.

Now that they’ve raised the money they needed, Lighthouse said any extra funds will go towards food and providing meals and services to the community.

Lighthouse Mission feeds 300 people a day and extends its hours during the winter months to provide a place for vulnerable people to warm up.

Lighthouse Mission hosts Empty Plate Fundraiser for summer donations
Lighthouse Mission hosts Empty Plate Fundraiser for summer donations
winnipegFundraisingMain StreetSoup KitchenLighthouse MissionBoilerBroken boiler
