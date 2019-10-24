Menu

Economy

Pilot project aims to help N.B. entrepreneurs cut through red tape

By Travis Fortnum Global News
Posted October 24, 2019 12:26 pm
Updated October 24, 2019 12:29 pm
Opportunities New Brunswick has introduced a pilot program for entrepreneurs.
Opportunities New Brunswick has introduced a pilot program for entrepreneurs.

A new pilot program in New Brunswick looks to provide one-on-one help to entrepreneurs as they work through the terms and conditions of running a business.

Beginning today, businesspeople can call or email Opportunities NB and be matched with a ‘navigator’ for one-on-one support.

“We have heard the frustration of entrepreneurs about the red tape they face when they want to start or operate a business in the province,” says Mary Wilson, the province’s Economic Development and Small Business Minister.

“With this initiative, we are working to ensure that they spend less time navigating rules and regulations and more time running their businesses and growing our economy.”

The program is based on one previously created in Nova Scotia.

Entrepreneurs can reach a navigator by calling 1-833-799-7966 or sending an email to nav@navnb.ca.

