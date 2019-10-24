Pilot project aims to help N.B. entrepreneurs cut through red tape

Send this page to someone via email

A new pilot program in New Brunswick looks to provide one-on-one help to entrepreneurs as they work through the terms and conditions of running a business.

Beginning today, businesspeople can call or email Opportunities NB and be matched with a ‘navigator’ for one-on-one support.

“We have heard the frustration of entrepreneurs about the red tape they face when they want to start or operate a business in the province,” says Mary Wilson, the province’s Economic Development and Small Business Minister.

“With this initiative, we are working to ensure that they spend less time navigating rules and regulations and more time running their businesses and growing our economy.”

READ MORE: Wyndham Hotels announces more than 100 new jobs in Saint John

The program is based on one previously created in Nova Scotia.

Story continues below advertisement

Entrepreneurs can reach a navigator by calling 1-833-799-7966 or sending an email to nav@navnb.ca.