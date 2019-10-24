Menu

Precision Drilling reports $3.5M third quarter loss

By The Canadian Press
Posted October 24, 2019 9:38 am
Trainees Dan Brook and Bradley Williams are directed by instructor Clint Dyck while training to lay down drill pipe on a rig floor, at Precision Drilling in Nisku, Alta., on Friday, January 20, 2017.
Trainees Dan Brook and Bradley Williams are directed by instructor Clint Dyck while training to lay down drill pipe on a rig floor, at Precision Drilling in Nisku, Alta., on Friday, January 20, 2017. Jason Franson, The Canadian Press

Precision Drilling Corp. says it lost $3.5 million in its latest quarter compared with a loss of $30.6 million in the same quarter last year as it cut expenses.

The oilfield services company says the loss amounted to a penny per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a loss of 10 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled nearly $375.6 million, down from nearly $382.5 million in the same quarter last year.

READ MORE: Precision Drilling among 7 Calgary-based companies dropped from S&P/TSX composite index

The company said the dip in revenue was due to lower activity in the U.S. and Canada, partially offset by higher average day rates in its U.S. and international operations and higher international activity.

Compared with the third quarter of 2018, the company said drilling activity fell six per cent in the U.S. and dropped 20 per cent in Canada, but grew 12 per cent internationally.

Revenue in the third quarter from its contract drilling services segment was consistent with the 2018 quarter, while completion and production services revenue fell 15 per cent.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
