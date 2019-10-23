FSIN marks 15th anniversary of Stonechild report with oversight authority push

The 15th anniversary of the Neil Stonechild inquiry report was commemorated by the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) on Wednesday.

The report was released in the case of the Indigenous teenager who froze to death in a snowy field on Saskatoon’s outskirts.

Stonechild’s body was found on Nov. 29, 1990. His death was initially ruled accidental; however, the inquiry found he was in Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) custody just before he died.

Two officers named in the report were fired after it was released but have never been charged. They have always maintained their innocence.

Over 60 witnesses testified over 43 days in 2003-04. Former police Chief Clive Weighill said during his tenure all recommendations that came out of the report were implemented.

FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron said Stonechild’s legacy still lives on in the training of officers and real systemic changes were made to policing policy across the province, in his name, as a result of the report and its recommendations.

He stressed on Wednesday there is still room for improvement as the FSIN renewed its push to see a provincial oversight authority implemented.

“The self-protective and defensive attitudes exhibited by the senior levels of police service continue … these same attitudes were manifested by members of the SPS during that inquiry,” FSIN vice-chief Dutch Lerat said at a press conference.

“We acknowledge that there are many good police officers out there and we acknowledge our relations with the RCMP and the municipal police forces have greatly improved. However, we do acknowledge as well that the allegations of police misconduct will arise from time to time.”

“It’s the perception of the blue veil, of police covering for police, and that perception is not only within the Indian country and outside of Indian country as well … but moving forward, it’s all about civilian oversight and … it can not be police investigating police.”

Lerat said Saskatchewan is the only Canadian jurisdiction that does not have an independent civilian-led oversight authority to investigate allegations of where a person has suffered serious injury or died interacting with or while in the custody of police.

“We are encouraged, however, by the recent announcement by Justice Minister (Don) Morgan that the province is considering change in this area and we are looking forward to continued discussions in the near future with the minister’s office,” Lerat said.

“We did not talk about why there wasn’t (an oversight authority), we talked more about establishing one. We’ve lived with however the decisions are made provincially and we have to work with that to try to bring it to a more acceptable process from, not only our people but I think the general public is asking for that as well.”

Lerat added he is confident implementation will happen, but the timeline is a work in progress.

“First Nation positions and perspective are paramount into ensuring these types of tragedies don’t happen again,” Cameron said.

Oct. 26 will mark the 15th anniversary of the release of the Stonechild inquiry report.