The St.Lawrence Vikings basketball program is in good hands with Taryn Turnbull

The Ontario women’s college basketball season opens on Friday night at the St.Lawrence gymnasium, when the Vikings host the Centennial Colts of Toronto.

“We have a young but exciting team,” said Kylie Moyer.

The third-year student from Picton is optimistic about the season ahead.

“Cassie DeWolfe and I are the only veterans on the squad,” continued Moyer, who last year made the OCAA all-star team.

“We have a small bench with only eight players so it will be tiring, but we all want to win so badly.

“We’ve been working hard for the season ahead and plan to give it everything we’ve got in every game we play.”

The Vikings know it won’t be easy without a lot of bench strength, but that’s the way its been for several years now.

“Everybody comes to practice with a desire to work hard and improve,” said Kaylie Day.

The second-year guard from Ottawa says it’s all about having a positive frame of mind.

“We need to keep up the energy and positivity,” continued Day.

“Our communication is extremely strong. All of us are on the same page when it comes to a game plan and working the systems that coach Turnbull has put in place.”

Taryn Turnbull enters her first season as head coach of the Vikings. The Kingston native was a star player at Frontenac Secondary School and Tulane University in New Orleans.

Turnbull returns home after a successful professional career with teams in Scotland and Germany.

“It’s super exciting to have her on board,” said Victoria Kirby.

The rookie guard from Kingston looks forward to learning as much as she can from the former NCAA standout.

“She has just a wealth of experience,” continued Kirby, a former Frontenac Falcon as well.

“She encourages and inspires us. She brings a lot of intensity to the program. She pushes us to our limits and that will only make us a better team and better students as well.”

It’s a double-header on Friday at the new St.Lawrence gymnasium. The ladies play Centennial at 6 p.m. The men take to the court at 8 p.m.