Health

Run for Mental Health raises $21K for Peterborough suicide prevention, homelessness programs

By Global News
Posted October 23, 2019 1:44 pm
Peterborough's annual Run for Mental Health raised more than $21,000 this year. Global News file

Last month’s annual Merrett Home Hardware Run for Mental Health in Peterborough raised more than $21,000 for mental health organizations and programs.

The Sept. 14 event, hosted by Runner’s Life, saw more than 400 runners take to the downtown streets. The event began at Runner’s Life on Charlotte Street and consisted of 2.5-kilometre, five-kilometre and 10-kilometre runs.

READ MORE: Peterborough suicide prevention program ‘not sustainable without government funding’ — CMHA

Donations from sponsors and the community amounted to $21,063,66, which went to the Canadian Mental Health Association’s (CMHA) Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge branch and the YES Shelter for Youth and Families.

According to the CMHA, this year’s proceeds will once again go towards funding a family education support worker as part of the local branch’s Assertive Outreach for Suicide Prevention (AOSP) program.

Since its inception in 2016, the run has raised more than $70,000 to support funding for a family education support worker.

The AOSP has assisted more than 100 vulnerable individuals, according to the CMHA.

Ten per cent of the proceeds, or $2,106.36, will support the YES Shelter, which aims to reduce and prevent homelessness by providing shelter, education and transitional supports for youth and families in Peterborough and the Kawarthas.

TAGS
Mental HealthPeterboroughSuicideCanadian Mental Health AssociationSuicide PreventionCMHASuicide AwarenessPeterborough homelessnessrun for mental healthpeterborough mental healthAssertive Outreach for Suicide PreventionCMHA Haliburton Kawartha Pine RidgeCMHA Peterborough
