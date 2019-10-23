Trump lifts sanctions imposed on Turkey, calls ceasefire a ‘big success’

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that Turkey has said it is stopping combat making a ceasefire in northern Syria permanent, prompting the United States to lift sanctions it had imposed on Turkish imports in response to the violence.

Trump also used the White House announcement, where he was flanked by Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to declare a change of course in U.S. relations with the Middle East, where he said too many American service members had died.

“Early this morning, the government of Turkey informed my administration that they would be stopping combat and their offensive in Syria, and making the ceasefire permanent,” he said. “However, you would also define the word permanent in that part of the world as somewhat questionable. We all understand that.”

Trump said he had instructed Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to lift sanctions imposed on Turkey in response to its moves against the Kurds in Syria’s northeast “unless something happens that we are not happy with.”

1:36 Ceasefire over in northern Syria as Kurdish fighters have exited the region Ceasefire over in northern Syria as Kurdish fighters have exited the region

The United States would “let someone else fight over this long, bloodstained sand,” he said.

“How many Americans must die in the Middle East in the midst of these ancient sectarian and tribal conflicts?” he said. “I am committed to pursuing a different course, one that leads to victory for America.”

Hours before the announcement, Trump posted on Twitter, calling the deal a “big success.”

Big success on the Turkey/Syria Border. Safe Zone created! Ceasefire has held and combat missions have ended. Kurds are safe and have worked very nicely with us. Captured ISIS prisoners secured. I will be making a statement at 11:00 A.M. from the White House. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2019

“Ceasefire has held and combat missions have ended,” he wrote. “Kurds are safe and have worked very nicely with us. Captured ISIS prisoners secured.”

However, on Tuesday, Trump’s special representative for Syria, James Jeffrey, said that “dozens” of Islamic State fighters had been freed since Turkey began its incursion in northeastern Syria.

“I would say dozens at this point,” Jeffrey told a congressional hearing when Democratic Senator Chris Coons asked if he knew how many “hardened” Islamic State (ISIS) fighters had been released. There have been reports of much larger numbers.

On Wednesday, Trump said a small number of American troops will remain in the to protect U.S. oil reserves, until they are able to decide how to proceed.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian forces began joint patrols with Kurdish forces along the Turkish-Syrian border.

-With files from Global News