Canada

London International Academy students evacuated following gas leak

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted October 23, 2019 10:14 am
London Fire Truck.
London Fire Truck. Jaclyn Carbone / 980 CFPL

It was a bit of a rude awakening for roughly 75 international students late Tuesday night.

London Fire Department was called to the London International Academy on Horton Street around 11 p.m. for reports of a gas leak.

Platoon Chief Shawn Fitzgerald says after monitoring the air, it was determined there was a leak coming from the boiling room.

“We evacuated the building and we shut down the gas meter,” said Fitzgerald, adding that Union Gas officials attended the scene to shut off the gas.

A local business, Shelby’s Food Express, helped keep the evacuees warm until they were allowed back into the building.

Fitzgerald says it was a tremendous help to have them shelter the evacuees during a cold and windy period.

“It really relieves a lot of other challenges for us, like trying to find shelter for people, whether it’s temporary or more long term, We great appreciate them for their help, their consideration and kindness in opening up their business so the students could take shelter for about an hour.”

Fitzgerald says the students were very cooperative despite there being some language barriers. They were allowed back into the building shortly after midnight.

London Police closed off Horton Street between Richmond Street and Clarence Street for about two hours while emergency crews were on scene.

