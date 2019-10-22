Menu

Sports

Horvat scores 3 in 3rd, Canucks rally past Red Wings 5-2

By Paul Harris The Associated Press
Posted October 22, 2019 10:41 pm
Updated October 22, 2019 10:42 pm

DETROIT – Bo Horvat scored three of Vancouver’s five goals in the third period for his first career hat trick, and the Canucks rallied from two down to defeat the skidding Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Jake Virtanen got the game-winner and Tim Schaller also scored for Vancouver, which has won six of seven. Elias Pettersson and defenceman Quinn Hughes had two assists apiece. Jacob Markstrom stopped 31 shots.

Anthony Mantha and defenceman Dennis Cholowski scored for Detroit, which lost its fifth in a row. Jimmy Howard made 35 saves.

Horvat, the Canucks’ captain, scored two power-play goals in a span of 1:31 early in the third to tie the game at 2. He put in a rebound at 1:42 and tipped in a shot from the point by Hughes at 3:13.

Virtanen got the winner when his attempted pass from the right circle deflected off the skate of Red Wings defenceman Filip Hronek and past Howard. It was Virtanen’s first goal.

Story continues below advertisement

Schaller added his first goal with 5:39 left and Horvat completed his hat trick with an empty-net goal with 1:12 remaining.

Mantha’s 5-on-3 power-play goal gave Detroit a 1-0 lead with 3:52 left in the first period. He scored on a one-timer from the top of the right circle. It was Mantha’s seventh goal.

Cholowski made it 2-0 at 9:19 of the second with a 4-on-3 power-play goal. He beat Markstrom with a wrist shot from the right circle. It was Cholowski’s first goal of the season.

NOTES: Vancouver D Quinn Hughes played college hockey at Michigan. . Detroit recalled forward Evgeny Svechnikov from Grand Rapids of the AHL and sent D Alex Biega to the same team. The Red Wings acquired Biega in a trade with the Canucks on Oct. 6.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Host the Washington Capitals on Friday.

Red Wings: At the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
HockeyNHLNational Hockey LeagueVancouver CanucksCanucksVancouver sportsVancouver hockeyCanucks hockey
