Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Vancouver couple find stolen wedding dress with help of police and ‘incredible’ stroke of luck

By Catherine Urquhart and Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 22, 2019 8:15 pm
Updated October 22, 2019 8:17 pm
Maryam Massah got her wedding dress back thanks to the help of some Vancouver police officers.
Maryam Massah got her wedding dress back thanks to the help of some Vancouver police officers. Const. Lee Marten/Twitter

You know the old saying about weddings: Something old, something new, something stolen, then returned by officers in blue.

A Vancouver man is thanking Vancouver police for recovering his wife’s wedding dress, which was stolen from his car over the weekend, months after the couple’s summer wedding.

Matt Dolan says he had parked his vehicle at a secured parking lot downtown after deciding not to drive Friday night. He forgot his wife Maryam Massah’s $5,000 wedding dress was sitting in a box in the backseat.

READ MORE: Alan Doyle surprises superfans with wedding serenade in P.E.I.

When he returned on Sunday the window was smashed and the box with the dress was gone.

The couple searched online and called pawn shops, but had no luck.

As a last resort, they decided to walk down Hastings Street on Sunday in the hopes of spotting it.

Story continues below advertisement
How to get married for just over $1000
How to get married for just over $1000

Dolan spotted a police car and tapped on the window. He asked officers to keep an eye out for the missing dress.

“I turned around, I took five steps forward and within five steps, a guy pops out of nowhere and walks right past us with the wedding dress, carrying the box.”

According to Massah, Dolan then “looks back at the cops and he’s like, ‘that’s it.’ Everyone was shocked.”

READ MORE: ‘Wear anything’: Bridesmaid dons T. Rex costume for sister’s wedding

Police quickly retrieved the dress and made an arrest.

I’ve been in policing for 12 years now and nothing like this has ever happened to me before,” Const. Lee Marten said. “So it’s a it’s a true case of being in the right place at the right time.”

Story continues below advertisement

She said she is deeply grateful to Vancouver police for their help. The only person who may be more grateful is Dolan.

“This has definitely gotten me out of the doghouse,” he said.

“I will never leave anything in the car again.”

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
vancouver policeVPDVancouver Police DepartmentHastings StreetStolen wedding dress foundVancouver stolen wedding dressVancouver wedding dress found
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.