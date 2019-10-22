Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Consumer

Hydro rates for househoulds, small businesses to increase Nov. 1: Ontario Energy Board

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 22, 2019 6:07 pm
The agency says rates are scheduled to increased by about $1.99 or 1.8 per cent for a typical residential customer who uses 700 kilowatt hours per month.
The agency says rates are scheduled to increased by about $1.99 or 1.8 per cent for a typical residential customer who uses 700 kilowatt hours per month. Richard Buchan / File / The Canadian Press

TORONTO – The Ontario Energy Board says hydro rates for households and small businesses will be going up starting next week.

The agency says rates are scheduled to increased by about $1.99 or 1.8 per cent for a typical residential customer who uses 700 kilowatt hours per month.

READ MORE: Ontario announces stricter consumer protections that do ‘not apply’ to 325K hydro customers

The provincial government said in March it would continue to subsidize hydro rates and hold any increases to the rate of inflation.

The OEB says the new rates, which the board says are “in line” with inflation, will take effect Nov. 1 and could be noticed on bills within a few weeks of that date.

READ MORE: Ontario hydro companies serving 240,000 customers voluntarily ban winter disconnections

Prices are increasing partly due to government legislation aimed at reflecting the actual cost of supply on bills, and partly due to the refurbishment of nuclear facilities.

Story continues below advertisement

Changes to the look of hydro bills will also take effect next week, with a new line displaying the level of provincial rebates for customers.

 

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Ontario hydroOntario Energy BoardHydro rates increaseOntario Energy Board hydro increaseOntario household hydro billsOntario hydro rates increaseOntario small business hydro bills
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.