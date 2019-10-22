Menu

Crime

Teens charged after fight in Oshawa leaves 17-year-old with stab wounds: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 22, 2019 3:00 pm
A Durham Regional Police Service cruiser.
A Durham Regional Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

OSHAWA, Ont. – Several teens are facing charges after an incident in Oshawa, Ont., that police say left another teen with minor stab wounds.

Investigators say they saw a group of teenagers fighting around 6:30 p.m. on Monday near Beatrice and Mary streets, and when officers approached, they saw one of them had blood on his coat and hands.

They say the boy ran away but officers chased him and arrested him shortly afterwards. Two others were also arrested.

READ MORE: Teen suspect charged following stabbing of 15-year-old boy in Brampton

Mitchell Mulholland, an 18-year-old from Cobourg, Ont., is charged with robbery and assault causing bodily harm.

Two other boys, a 16-year-old from Port Hope, Ont., and a 17-year-old from Whitby, Ont., are charged with robbery, assault causing bodily harm and possession of weapons dangerous.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, police say they learned a 17-year-old boy had gone to hospital to be treated for minor stab wounds. They allege the boy was attacked by a group trying to steal his belongings.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Ontario Stabbing Oshawa Whitby Cobourg Port Hope teens charged Oshawa stabbing Beatrice Street Oshawa Mary Street Oshawa Mitchell Mulholland Oshawa fight teens charged Oshawa
