Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Closing arguments in Abdulahi Sharif’s trial to be heard Wednesday

By Colette Derworiz The Canadian Press
Posted October 21, 2019 6:22 pm
Updated October 21, 2019 6:23 pm
A U-Haul truck rests on its side after a high-speed chase with police in Edmonton Alta, on Saturday Sept. 30, 2017.
A U-Haul truck rests on its side after a high-speed chase with police in Edmonton Alta, on Saturday Sept. 30, 2017. Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP

The trial for a man accused of stabbing an Edmonton police officer and striking four pedestrians with a van is coming to an end.

Crown prosecutor Elizabeth Wheaton said Monday that she and her colleague have called all of their witnesses at the jury trial for Abdulahi Hasan Sharif.

Related News

“That is the case for the Crown, sir,” she told Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Paul Belzil.

Sharif, who is in his early 30s, has pleaded not guilty to 11 charges, which include five counts of attempted murder.

READ MORE: Edmonton police tactical team leader testifies at Abdulahi Sharif’s attempted murder trial

He is accused of first running down and stabbing a police officer outside an Edmonton Eskimos football game before striking four pedestrians with a cube van a few hours later.

Belzil asked Sharif, who is not represented by a lawyer, whether he wished to call any evidence.

Story continues below advertisement

“No,” Sharif said through a Somali interpreter.

As a result, Belzil told the jury that the evidence part of the trial has concluded.

Watch below: Ongoing Global News coverage of Abdulahi Sharif’s trial 

Edmonton police officer takes stand in day 10 of Sharif U-haul trial

READ MORE: Accused ‘wanted to kill people’ the night of Edmonton vehicle attacks: Crown

The jury heard from about 40 Crown witnesses.

They included Const. Mike Chernyk, who testified that he was on traffic duty outside the football game at Commonwealth Stadium when he was struck by the car. He next remembered a man on top of him, stabbing him in the head with a knife.

READ MORE: Edmonton police officer who was stabbed testifies on Day 2 of Sharif trial

The four injured pedestrians also told their stories, which included their memories of being hit and how they coped with broken bones, anxiety and depression.

READ MORE: Pedestrians testify at Edmonton trial of man accused of hitting them with U-Haul van

Closing arguments in the trial are to be heard on Wednesday.

Belzil said he would give instructions to the jury on Thursday.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Edmonton crimeAttempted MurderCommonwealth StadiumEdmonton AttacksAbdulahi SharifAbdulahi Hasan SharifEdmonton courtEdmonton U-Haul RampageAbdulahi Sharif trialEdmonton u-haul attacksEdmonton attacks trial
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.