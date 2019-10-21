Double-check your voter card: some Manitoba voters sent to wrong poll location

Send this page to someone via email

If you’re a voter in the RM of Springfield, you may want to double-check the polling station location on your voter card.

Due to a mailing address system change over the summer, Elections Canada said some voters in the Provencher riding have received voter cards telling them to vote at the wrong polling station.

One Springfield voter told 680 CJOB she was directed to a church in downtown Winnipeg to vote. It seemed fishy, so she called Elections Canada, who told her the correct polling station was a school in Oakbank she’d voted at in the past.

Anyone with an odd-looking polling station address on their voter card is being asked to double-check online or to call the Steinbach office of Elections Canada at 1-866-294-6701 to confirm where they need to go.

Elections Canada has confirmed some voters in the municipality do have the wrong address on their voter cards, but were unable to say how widespread the problem is.

Polls close throughout Manitoba at 8:30 Monday night.

