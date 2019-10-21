Police searching for missing man near Queen and Ossington

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they are searching for a man who was found not criminally responsible for multiple charges of assault in Toronto’s Queen West area.

Police said 44-year-old Troy Warner was last seen on Oct. 20 at around 7 p.m. in the Queen Street West and Ossignton Avenue area.

Warner is described as five-foot-eight, 150 pounds with a beard and long dark brown hair receding on top. Police said he was last seen wearing a long black coat, grey track pants, grey sneakers, and he was carrying a shoulder bag.

Police refer to Warner as an “elopee,” which is a person described as a patient subject to detention at a psychiatric facility who leaves without permission.

Investigators said in 2012, Warner was found not criminally responsible for three charges of assault with a weapon and one charge of assaulting a peace officer.

In 2013, Warner was found not criminally responsible for three charges of assault, police added.

Police said Warner is being held under Form 49 “Warrant of Committal”, which is issued by the Ontario Review Board when a person is found not criminally responsible in court. Police said the warrant commits the person to the custody of a provincial psychiatric hospital and subjects them to abide by certain conditions.

Investigators are warning if Warner is located, do not approach him and call 911 immediately.

Toronto police issued this photo of missing man Troy Warner, 44. Handout / Toronto Police