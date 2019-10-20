Scotiabank says ‘technical’ issue resulting in mislabeled charges on some customers’ credit cards

Scotiabank says it has identified a technical issue on Sunday where charges on customers’ credit cards are appearing mislabeled.

Faced with customer complaints online, the bank’s Twitter account wrote: “An issue has been identified where legitimate charges on your credit card are mislabeled as BNS Ins. We apologize for the inconvenience and hope to have a resolution soon. We will provide updates as we have them. Appreciate your patience.”

One customer complaint on Twitter said: “I have charges I did not authorize labeled under BNS Scotia Life Insurance. I did not purchase any such product from your company.”

In response, the bank confirmed it is “experiencing technical issues of purchases being mislabeled” and that a fix is in the works.

In a response to another customer complaint, the bank’s customer service Twitter said transactions “were not properly posting onto accounts” for the last few days.

“We believe these transactions are now appearing mislabeled with the wrong dates and name.” Scotiabank added that their tech teams are working on fixing the issue and that incorrect charges will be “reviewed and adjusted for.”

Global News has emailed Scotiabank for comment.

This story will be updated.