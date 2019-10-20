Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Scotiabank says ‘technical’ issue resulting in mislabeled charges on some customers’ credit cards

By Maryam Shah Global News
Posted October 20, 2019 8:47 pm
A woman walks by a Scotiabank branch in Toronto on Thursday, April 9, 2015.
A woman walks by a Scotiabank branch in Toronto on Thursday, April 9, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Scotiabank says it has identified a technical issue on Sunday where charges on customers’ credit cards are appearing mislabeled.

Faced with customer complaints online, the bank’s Twitter account wrote: “An issue has been identified where legitimate charges on your credit card are mislabeled as BNS Ins. We apologize for the inconvenience and hope to have a resolution soon. We will provide updates as we have them. Appreciate your patience.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Sandwich generation 2.0: Who will pay for baby boomers’ long-term care costs?

One customer complaint on Twitter said: “I have charges I did not authorize labeled under BNS Scotia Life Insurance. I did not purchase any such product from your company.”

In response, the bank confirmed it is “experiencing technical issues of purchases being mislabeled” and that a fix is in the works.

“Charges made Oct 18-20 somewhere else are showing up as BNS Scotia Life Insurance. Our teams are working on resolving the issues and corrections will be applied.”

In a response to another customer complaint, the bank’s customer service Twitter said transactions “were not properly posting onto accounts” for the last few days.

Story continues below advertisement

“We believe these transactions are now appearing mislabeled with the wrong dates and name.” Scotiabank added that their tech teams are working on fixing the issue and that incorrect charges will be “reviewed and adjusted for.”

READ MORE: ‘Money disorder’: When spending leads to cycles of self-destructive behaviour

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has emailed Scotiabank for comment.

This story will be updated. 

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
FinanceScotiabankCredit CardsBank of Nova Scotiascotiabank credit cardstechnical issue scotiabank
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.