Sports

Hughes beats Hughes as Devils top Canucks 1-0

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 19, 2019 4:31 pm

NEWARK, N.J. – Jack Hughes scored his first career goal in his first NHL game against his older brother Quinn Hughes, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Vancouver Canucks 1-0 on Saturday.

Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 25 shots in his third career shutout, sending New Jersey to its second straight victory after starting the season with six straight losses.

Jack Hughes, 18, played in his eighth NHL game after he was selected by New Jersey with the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft. Quinn Hughes, 20, was a first-round selection by Vancouver in 2018.

There were approximately 80 Hughes family members and friends on hand for their first NHL matchup.

Thatcher Demko made 23 saves for Vancouver.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
HockeyNHLNational Hockey LeagueNHL Capsules
