Sports

St. Louis faces Montreal, aims to break 3-game skid

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 19, 2019 3:16 am

Montreal Canadiens (3-2-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (3-1-3, second in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis looks to stop its three-game losing streak with a victory over Montreal.

St. Louis went 45-28-9 overall a season ago while going 24-15-2 at home. Goalies for the Blues recorded nine shutouts last season while compiling a .906 save percentage.

Montreal finished 44-30-8 overall with a 19-18-4 record on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Canadiens were called for 293 penalties last season averaging 3.6 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes per game.

In their last meeting on Oct. 12, Montreal won 6-3. Brendan Gallagher recorded a team-high 3 points for the Canadiens in the victory.

Story continues below advertisement

Blues Injuries: None listed.

Canadiens Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
