Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Arrests made in early morning search warrant at Lethbridge home

By Global News
Posted October 17, 2019 7:35 pm
Police continued to search the 43 Street South home Thursday long after the arrests were made.
Police continued to search the 43 Street South home Thursday long after the arrests were made. Global News

Lethbridge police said charges are pending for two men who allegedly robbed a 28-year-old man at gunpoint in a room at the Superlodge Hotel on 7 Avenue South.

It happened at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said a duffle bag containing a phone, wallet, clothing and vaping products was taken before the suspects fled in a vehicle to a house on 43 Street South. The men then fled to the Exhibition Grounds which is where they were arrested along with three other women, police said.

Following up on the investigation, police said they obtained a search warrant for the house on 43 Street South and deployed a tactical team to remove several people from the home.

READ MORE: Lethbridge police standoff lasts over five hours at southside residence

Holes in the windows, as well as gunshot-type noises were overheard Wednesday night, however the Violent Crimes Unit said it was all due to the tactical response.

Story continues below advertisement

“Part of the response to the house was removing people from the residence,” Violent Crimes Unit Sgt. Saska Vanhala said.

“Some of the tactics that were used resulted in damage to the house.”

More evidence relating to the robbery was found in the home but police have not confirmed what exactly was found.

They have confirmed, however, that the robbery was targeted and drug-related.

READ MORE: 2 arrested in Lethbridge drug bust

Lethbridge police said the safety of citizens is a top priority.

“Anytime you have a residence in a community that may have a lot of traffic coming and going from it, that’s obviously an area of concern,” Sgt. Vanhala said.

Global News has confirmed with police that the robbery victim did sustain minor injuries, but he is otherwise okay and cooperating with the investigation.

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
CrimePoliceAlbertaRobberyLethbridgeAlberta crimeSearchDrugweaponWarrantGunpoint43 Streetlethbridge hotel robberylethbridge search warrant
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.