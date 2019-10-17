Arrests made in early morning search warrant at Lethbridge home

Send this page to someone via email

Lethbridge police said charges are pending for two men who allegedly robbed a 28-year-old man at gunpoint in a room at the Superlodge Hotel on 7 Avenue South.

It happened at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said a duffle bag containing a phone, wallet, clothing and vaping products was taken before the suspects fled in a vehicle to a house on 43 Street South. The men then fled to the Exhibition Grounds which is where they were arrested along with three other women, police said.

Following up on the investigation, police said they obtained a search warrant for the house on 43 Street South and deployed a tactical team to remove several people from the home.

READ MORE: Lethbridge police standoff lasts over five hours at southside residence

Holes in the windows, as well as gunshot-type noises were overheard Wednesday night, however the Violent Crimes Unit said it was all due to the tactical response.

Story continues below advertisement

“Part of the response to the house was removing people from the residence,” Violent Crimes Unit Sgt. Saska Vanhala said.

“Some of the tactics that were used resulted in damage to the house.”

More evidence relating to the robbery was found in the home but police have not confirmed what exactly was found.

They have confirmed, however, that the robbery was targeted and drug-related.

READ MORE: 2 arrested in Lethbridge drug bust

Lethbridge police said the safety of citizens is a top priority.

“Anytime you have a residence in a community that may have a lot of traffic coming and going from it, that’s obviously an area of concern,” Sgt. Vanhala said.

Global News has confirmed with police that the robbery victim did sustain minor injuries, but he is otherwise okay and cooperating with the investigation.