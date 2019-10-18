Electrical hardware in high demand after wicked Manitoba snowstorm

Send this page to someone via email

It’s rare to see empty racks at Edge Electrical Marketing, an electric hardware company that sells equipment to contractors and electricians.

After last week’s wicked storm wreaked havoc on home electrical systems, though, the company is running low on some of its most in-demand equipment.

“The situation we have now is, it’s just demand, that’s what people want and they want it now — they want their power and I totally understand,” said owner Cliff Hedgecock.

Hedgecock expected to be sold out of some certain high-demand hardware by the end of Thursday, until another shipment comes in next week.

Meter mast kits and appropriate fittings are in particular demand. Some contractors have started buying whatever hardware in stock that will fit their repairs, instead of what they want in particular.

Hedgecock expects demand for hardware to stay high into next week.

The city has seen a significant increase in requests for electrical inspections related to storm damage, according to a city spokesperson.

It’s since waived permit and inspection fees for emergency inspections related to storm damage and expanded its hours. Since the snowstorm wreaked its havoc, the city has already processed close to 450 inspection requests.