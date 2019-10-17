2 men charged after 22-year-old woman shot in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say two men have been arrested and charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Mississauga left one woman seriously injured last November.

Emergency crews were called to an apartment building near Glen Erin Drive and Battleford Road at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2018 for reports of a shooting.

Police said a 22-year-old woman sustained life-threatening injuries after suffering a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

On Oct. 13, a 25-year-old man, of no fixed address, was charged with attempted murder and numerous firearm-related offences.

On Oct. 15, a 30-year-old man, from Mississauga, was charged with attempted murder.

On scene at a daytime shooting in Mississauga. Just spoke to one resident who came home to see emergency workers performing CPR on a patient. pic.twitter.com/D7liZN0DVt — Matthew Bingley (@mattybing) November 23, 2018

Shot Fired

Area of Battleford Rd / Glen Erin Dr. #Mississauga

Adult female injured.

Police in the area.

No further information at this time.

PR180441474 #PRP — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) November 23, 2018

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Matthew Bingley and Kerri Breen.