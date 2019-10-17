Menu

Crime

2 men charged after 22-year-old woman shot in Mississauga

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 17, 2019 6:33 am
Updated October 17, 2019 6:42 am
Peel police are investigating after a woman was shot in Mississauga. (Nov 23, 2018).
Peel police are investigating after a woman was shot in Mississauga. (Nov 23, 2018). Matthew Bingley/Global News

Peel Regional Police say two men have been arrested and charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Mississauga left one woman seriously injured last November.

Emergency crews were called to an apartment building near Glen Erin Drive and Battleford Road at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2018 for reports of a shooting.

READ MORE: Woman in critical condition, man arrested after daytime shooting in Mississauga

Police said a 22-year-old woman sustained life-threatening injuries after suffering a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

On Oct. 13, a 25-year-old man, of no fixed address, was charged with attempted murder and numerous firearm-related offences.

On Oct. 15, a 30-year-old man, from Mississauga, was charged with attempted murder.

— With files from Matthew Bingley and Kerri Breen.

