2 men charged after 22-year-old woman shot in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police say two men have been arrested and charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Mississauga left one woman seriously injured last November.
Emergency crews were called to an apartment building near Glen Erin Drive and Battleford Road at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2018 for reports of a shooting.
Police said a 22-year-old woman sustained life-threatening injuries after suffering a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
On Oct. 13, a 25-year-old man, of no fixed address, was charged with attempted murder and numerous firearm-related offences.
On Oct. 15, a 30-year-old man, from Mississauga, was charged with attempted murder.
— With files from Matthew Bingley and Kerri Breen.
