3 SaskTel cabinets vandalized in Moose Jaw and Saskatoon

SaskTel says vandalism caused service disruptions for customers in Moose Jaw and Saskatoon earlier this month.

The vandalism to three SaskTel cabinets resulted in outages of home phone service, internet and television services, according to the Crown corporation on Tuesday.

The most recent involved a power metre being removed in the 400-block of 25th Street East of Saskatoon. Around 152 customers were without internet and television services from 4:49 a.m. to 9:25 a.m. on Oct. 13.

SaskTel said if someone had come into contact with the exposed power connectors after the act of vandalism, a severe electrical shock would have occurred.

Fibre cables in another Saskatoon cabinet were tampered with to disconnect customers’ services in the 800-block of 4th Avenue North, according to SaskTel. From 4:47 a.m. on Oct. 7 to at 5 p.m. on Oct. 8, roughly 20 customers were impacted by the act.

The first cabinet to be vandalized was in the 500-block of Hochelaga Street West in Moose Jaw, Sask. As a result of cables being cut, around 130 customers were without services from 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 6 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 7.

Anyone who sees exposed parts of a cabinet is asked to report it to SaskTel.

People are also being asked by the Crown Corporation to report any acts of vandalism or suspicious activity involving SaskTel infrastructure to their local police.

SaskTel said these service outages may have impacted customers’ ability to communicate in an emergency.