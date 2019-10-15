50 Below Sports + Entertainment announce the Manitoba Junior Ice Spring Hockey Program

Send this page to someone via email

Hockey players of both genders, between the ages of 6-13, are going to have a brand new program to be a part of in the spring.

50 Below Sports + Entertainment has launched the Manitoba Junior Ice Spring Hockey Program following the acquisition of Spring Manitoba Hockey Development, the Manitoba Mustangs and Team Manitoba Brick programs.

50 Below Sports + Entertainment President David Blatt/ Supplied Photo

50 Below President David Blatt says it’s the next evolution in his company’s mandate to become a leader in hockey development in Manitoba.

“Previously Spring Hockey is kind of the program you do after your regular season,” said Blatt.

“For the past number of years it has been run by very passionate parents, and we have been very fortunate to put the two leading Spring Hockey organizations together under the 50 Below umbrella.”

Blatt estimates this acquisition will bring together about 30 teams and 500-600 players and says the benefit to the athletes and families will be the opportunity to take advantage of the expertise of the Winnipeg Ice, Blues and RHA Coaches and players who will serve as mentors.

And of course the Rink Training Centre’s “state of the art” facilities.

“In meeting with the individuals who founded these organizations, and after them touring our facilities and understanding what our programs are about, they too came to the realization that this truly is a win-win situation,” said Blatt.

“It’s similar to rather than home schooling your son or daughter, you’re now sending them off to a public education group where there’s pro trainers and programs that are proven to work.” Tweet This

Blatt says the program will be pretty much an even split of development and playing.

“In the development of your skills. you have to practice and you have to play. Each team will be of similar skill level for the athletes, and then they can take those skills and use them in a tournament environment.”

Blatt expects there will be four to five tournaments organized for the spring, with the idea of attracting “elite” programs from across North America to these events.

“Elite tournaments and elite players attract other elite players and teams,” he said

More details about the Manitoba Junior ICE Spring Hockey Program will be available in the coming months.

