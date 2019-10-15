Menu

Berkshire Hathaway firm announces launch of $200 million Alberta wind power farm

By The Canadian Press
Posted October 15, 2019 12:43 pm
One of nine wind turbines at White Pines Wind Project in Prince Edward County.
One of nine wind turbines at White Pines Wind Project in Prince Edward County. Mike Postovit / Global News

A company linked to American investment guru Warren Buffett says it will break ground on a $200-million, 117.6-megawatt wind farm in southeastern Alberta next year.

In a news release, Calgary-based BHE Canada, a subsidiary of Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Energy, says its Rattlesnake Ridge Wind project will be located southwest of Medicine Hat and will produce enough energy to supply the equivalent of 79,000 homes.

Berkshire Hathaway Energy also owns AltaLink, the regulated transmission company which supplies electricity to more than 85 per cent of the Alberta population.

BHE Canada says an unnamed large Canadian corporate partner has signed a long-term power purchase agreement for the majority of the Rattlesnake Ridge energy output.

The project is being developed by U.K.-based Renewable Energy Systems, which is building two other Alberta wind projects totalling 134.6 MW this year and has 750 MW of renewable energy installed or currently under construction in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

BHE Canada and RES are also looking for power purchase partners for the proposed Forty Mile Wind Farm in southeastern Alberta _ they say with generation capacity of 398.5 MW, it could potentially be the largest wind power project in Canada.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
