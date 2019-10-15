Man charged in multi-vehicle crash that injured 4 pedestrians in downtown Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they have charged a 54-year-old man from Brampton after he allegedly blew through a red light in downtown Toronto in August, striking four pedestrians and multiple cars at a busy intersection.

Police were called to Bay and College streets on Aug. 22 at around 3:20 p.m. for reports of a collision.

When officers arrived, police said four pedestrians crossing at the intersection — two women, ages 69 and 54, a 43-year-old man and a one-year-old girl — had been struck by a vehicle.

According to investigators, a man was driving a 2015 Toyota Highlander when he allegedly disobeyed a red traffic light at College Street and drove through the intersection.

Police said the two women pedestrians were dragged by the vehicle and also collided with a 2014 Toyota Corolla driven by a 24-year-old woman that was travelling westbound on College Street.

The two women pedestrians and the 24-year-old driver were taken to hospital with serious and critical injuries.

The Toyota Corolla then reportedly crashed into a 2017 Chevrolet pickup driven by a 24-year-old man that was also travelling westbound on College Street.

The other two pedestrians, the man and the child, remained within the crosswalk and suffered minor injuries, police said.

Following the crash, an Uber sticker was seen on the front of the Toyota Highlander. Uber Canada confirmed at the time of the collision that the driver involved in the crash was a member of its ridesharing program. A spokesperson said the driver’s access privileges to the Uber app have been removed.

The spokesperson would not say if the driver of the vehicle was on duty at the time or if there were any Uber passengers in the vehicle.

Police said 54-year-old John Ikwugbado was arrested on Oct. 9 and is charged with two counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm.

Investigators say Ikwugbado is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 19.

— With files from Nick Westoll and Jamie Mauracher.