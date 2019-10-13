2 women shot outside bar near midtown Toronto, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Police say two women were shot outside of a bar near midtown Toronto early Sunday.

Police said officers received a call at 2:22 a.m. for reports of a shooting in the area of Oakwood and Lanark avenues.

Investigators said two women were shot as people were leaving a bar in the area.

They both suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

Police said two male suspects were seen fleeing the area after the shooting.

There is no word on what led to the incident, but police said they are continuing to investigate and are reviewing security footage in the area.

A short time after the shooting, another shooting occurred in the area of Bathurst and College streets, leaving one male victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no indication the two shootings are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

