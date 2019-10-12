Menu

Environment

Company says 2.6 million farmed salmon died in southern Newfoundland pens

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 12, 2019 12:18 pm
Updated October 12, 2019 12:25 pm
Pink residue is disposed into Fortune Bay in southern Newfoundland on Oct. 2 as part of a cleanup following salmon deaths at a fish farm last month. The company said Friday that it estimates 2.6 million salmon, just under half the fish in its pens, have died.
Pink residue is disposed into Fortune Bay in southern Newfoundland on Oct. 2 as part of a cleanup following salmon deaths at a fish farm last month. The company said Friday that it estimates 2.6 million salmon, just under half the fish in its pens, have died. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Atlantic Salmon Federation

A company that reported a mass die-off of farmed salmon more than a month ago says the death toll rings in at an estimated 2.6 million – just under half of all its fish.

The Norwegian-owned Northern Harvest Sea Farms made the announcement yesterday, after the provincial government announced it was suspending licences at the company’s affected sites.

READ MORE: Independent review to examine mass die-off at southern Newfoundland salmon farm

Fisheries and Land Resources Minister Gerry Byrne says he learned Friday that the number dead fish was higher the company initially reported.

The managing director of Northern Harvest Sea Farms Newfoundland says the suspension affects 10 of the company’s 13 sites.

Jamie Gaskill says the company accepts the licence suspensions and is focusing on cleaning up its pens.

Story continues below advertisement
Another right whale death as new study indicates human activity the cause of species die-off
Another right whale death as new study indicates human activity the cause of species die-off

The company says two million fish died from a prolonged period of high water temperatures that it reported to government on Sept. 3, and another 600,000 fish that may have been “weakened by the temperature event” died later.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
EnvironmentNewfoundland and LabradorFishsalmon farmNorthern Harvest Sea FarmsNewfoundlanad and LabradorSalmon dieoffWater Temperature
