World

Xi Jinping visits Nepal as first Chinese president to do so in over 2 decades

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 12, 2019 9:51 am
Government officers hold Chinese and Nepalese flag as they wait to welcome Chinese president Xi Jinping in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Oct 12, 2019. Xi has become the first Chinese president in more than two decades to visit Nepal, where he's expected to sign agreements on major infrastructure projects.
Government officers hold Chinese and Nepalese flag as they wait to welcome Chinese president Xi Jinping in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Oct 12, 2019. Xi has become the first Chinese president in more than two decades to visit Nepal, where he's expected to sign agreements on major infrastructure projects. . (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

Xi Jinping has become the first Chinese president in more than two decades to visit Nepal, where he’s expected to sign agreements on major infrastructure projects.

Xi arrived Saturday from New Delhi, where he met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was received by Nepalese President Bidhya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli at the Kathmandu airport.

Narayan Kaji Shreshta, a spokesman for the ruling Nepal Communist Party, said trans-Himalayan connectivity and an extradition treaty will be high on the agenda during official talks on Sunday.

He said the countries are expected to sign a project report on constructing a rail link between Kathmandu and Keirung in Tibet.

Police have arrested 22 people, including some Tibetan refugees, since Friday to prevent any protests during Xi’s visit.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
