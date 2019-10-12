Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
News

4 killed, 3 injured in Brooklyn shooting: police

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 12, 2019 8:29 am
.
. Global News

New York City police say four people have been killed in a shooting in Brooklyn that also injured three others.

An NYPD spokesman says police responding to a call about shots fired just before 7 a.m. Saturday found four men dead at the scene. A woman and two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Police looking for 2 ‘armed and dangerous’ men after shooting in Brantford

Police say the shooting took place at 74 Utica Avenue, in the Weeksville neighbourhood of Brooklyn. That address corresponded to a private social club on an online map of the street, but police couldn’t immediately describe the type of building in which the shooting took place.

No arrests have been made. Police said the information is preliminary, and didn’t provide further details.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
ShootingNYPDBrooklynus shootingNew York City PoliceNew York PoliceNYC policeNYC Shootingshooting BrooklynWeeksville shooting
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.