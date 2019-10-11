Verdun’s Grand Potager celebrates 2019 Harvest Party

The Verdun community had a chance to collect the literal fruits of their labour at the Grand Potager’s 2019 Harvest Party.

The non-profit urban agriculture centre, which promotes innovative Montreal urban agriculture and food security projects, served snacks and drinks prepared with produce from its greenhouse gardens. According to organizers, the party is an opportunity to welcome people into the space and showcase some of the projects its members have been working on.

“Events like these for us are a great opportunity to meet the residents and to talk to them about urban agriculture and for them to get to know what’s taking place inside the greenhouse,” said Laurence Fauteux, Grand Potager’s executive director.

The 2019 Harvest Party was also an opportunity for Grand Potager to announce the opening of a garden centre specializing in urban agriculture at the Verdun greenhouses in the spring of 2020.

“By showcasing local and ecological products, mostly provided by Grand Potager members, the new garden centre will promote the expertise and talent of Montreal innovators in the field of urban agriculture,” read a statement released by the organization.

The project will be funded by a provincial government program.

