NSHA asks for help in finding patient missing from Dartmouth hospital

Officials with the Nova Scotia Health Authority are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a patient missing from a Dartmouth hospital.

The NSHA says it is urging people to contact their local law enforcement if they have information on the location of Marcel David Lawrence, 28.

NSHA says Lawrence is an African-Canadian man with brown eyes and short dark hair. He has several tattoos on his face and neck.

Lawrence was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, a red hooded sweater and white sneakers.

NSHA says that Lawrence’s risk to himself and others increases with the length of time he is away from the hospital.

