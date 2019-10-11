NSHA asks for help in finding patient missing from Dartmouth hospital

Officials with the Nova Scotia Health Authority are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a patient missing from a Dartmouth hospital.
The NSHA says it is urging people to contact their local law enforcement if they have information on the location of Marcel David Lawrence, 28.
READ MORE: NSHA quietly changes medically assisted dying policy at Catholic hospital
NSHA says Lawrence is an African-Canadian man with brown eyes and short dark hair. He has several tattoos on his face and neck.
Lawrence was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, a red hooded sweater and white sneakers.
NSHA says that Lawrence’s risk to himself and others increases with the length of time he is away from the hospital.
COMMENTS