Health

NSHA asks for help in finding patient missing from Dartmouth hospital

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 11, 2019 3:31 pm
Nova Scotia Health Authority is asking for the public's assistance in locating Marcel David Lawrence. .
Officials with the Nova Scotia Health Authority are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a patient missing from a Dartmouth hospital.

The NSHA says it is urging people to contact their local law enforcement if they have information on the location of Marcel David Lawrence, 28.

READ MORE: NSHA quietly changes medically assisted dying policy at Catholic hospital

NSHA says Lawrence is an African-Canadian man with brown eyes and short dark hair. He has several tattoos on his face and neck.

Lawrence was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, a red hooded sweater and white sneakers.

NSHA says that Lawrence’s risk to himself and others increases with the length of time he is away from the hospital.

