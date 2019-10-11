Menu

World

Man accused in German synagogue shooting admits anti-Semitic motive

By Ursula Knapp Reuters
Posted October 11, 2019 11:16 am
Two killed in shooting near synagogue in German city of Halle
WATCH: Two killed in shooting near synagogue in German city of Halle

KARLSRUHE, Germany – The man accused of killing two in a gun attack near a synagogue in Halle, eastern Germany, has confessed to the crime and to a far-right, anti-Semitic motivation, prosecutors said on Friday.

Prosecutors described how Stephan B., who published a racist and anti-Semitic manifesto and live-streamed the shooting on Wednesday, had shot two bystanders after failing to enter the synagogue.

READ MORE: Shooter spoke of anti-Semitic views in video of German synagogue attack that killed 2

Only his poor aim and the unreliability of his home-made firearms had saved from injury nine other people he fired upon during his half-hour rampage, federal prosecutors said at their headquarters in the city of Karlsruhe.

The first victim, a passer-by who shouted at him as he tried to shoot his way into the synagogue as the congregation inside celebrated the Jewish religious festival of Yom Kippur, was a woman of 40, they said.

Police looking for suspects after two people killed in shooting in east Germany
Police looking for suspects after two people killed in shooting in east Germany

Minutes later, he attacked a nearby kebab restaurant, injuring one who fell to the floor as other staff and customers ran away. Stephan B. returned to his car to fetch another weapon with which he killed the injured man with several more rounds, the prosecutors said.

He missed nine other targets, who included policemen on his trail, because his weapons jammed or through poor aim, they added.

There has been no public comment yet from the suspect’s lawyers.

READ MORE: Most terrorists make known what they are up to: What are the signs?

Investigators earlier seized evidence from the Halle flat he shared with his mother, including the 3D printer with which he is believed to have made the home-made guns he used in his failed attempt to storm the synagogue, magazine Der Spiegel reported.

In his manifesto, packed with references to the gaming and online messageboard communities he seemingly frequented, the 27-year-old outlined plans to attack the synagogue, expressing the hope that he might also kill Muslims and attack mosques.

Jews in Europe face surge of anti-Semitism
Jews in Europe face surge of anti-Semitism

Stephan B.’s mother told Der Spiegel that her son had experimented with drugs in his early 20s and barely survived the experience, from which he had emerged a different person.

His full name cannot be published under German privacy laws.

© 2019 Reuters
