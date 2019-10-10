Vancouver breaks 103-year-old temperature record as arctic front continues

Send this page to someone via email

The continued blast of cold air through B.C. caused a number of longstanding temperature records to crumble Wednesday and Thursday.

In Vancouver, a record cold reading of -0.6 C set in 1916 was broken by just 0.1 degrees Thursday morning, according to Environment Canada.

That wasn’t even the oldest record broken this week, however.

In the University of Victoria area, students walked to class on Thursday in 0.4 C weather — well down from the old record of 2.2 C set all the way back in 1890.

Bella Coola broke back-to-back records Wednesday and Thursday, starting with a -2.9 C reading that exceeded the -1.1 C record set in 1907. It got even colder Thursday at -3.4 C, a 0.1 degree change from a 1915 record.

Other areas that saw records broken both days include Port Alberni, Squamish, Victoria, Hope, Sechelt and Powell River.

The coldest record broken was a -14.5 C reading in the Sparwood area north of Fernie set in 2009. On Thursday, residents woke up to a -15 C chill.

Global BC’s chief meteorologist Mark Mardyga said the cold air is expected to stick around through Thursday, with warmer air moving in by Friday with a low of 3 C and a high of 16 C possible.

The sun is also forecast to stick around until then, with cloud and possible showers rolling in for the weekend.

B.C. evening weather forecast: Oct 9