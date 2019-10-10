Menu

Weather

Vancouver breaks 103-year-old temperature record as arctic front continues

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted October 10, 2019 5:43 pm
Several cold temperature records were broken throughout Metro Vancouver and much of B.C.'s south coast.
Several cold temperature records were broken throughout Metro Vancouver and much of B.C.'s south coast. (CP PHOTO/Chuck Stoody)

The continued blast of cold air through B.C. caused a number of longstanding temperature records to crumble Wednesday and Thursday.

In Vancouver, a record cold reading of -0.6 C set in 1916 was broken by just 0.1 degrees Thursday morning, according to Environment Canada.

That wasn’t even the oldest record broken this week, however.

READ MORE: Arctic front helps Vancouver break chilly 59-year-old record

In the University of Victoria area, students walked to class on Thursday in 0.4 C weather — well down from the old record of 2.2 C set all the way back in 1890.

Bella Coola broke back-to-back records Wednesday and Thursday, starting with a -2.9 C reading that exceeded the -1.1 C record set in 1907. It got even colder Thursday at -3.4 C, a 0.1 degree change from a 1915 record.

Story continues below advertisement

Other areas that saw records broken both days include Port Alberni, Squamish, Victoria, Hope, Sechelt and Powell River.

READ MORE: Temperature records tumble as early spring-like weather arrives in B.C.

The coldest record broken was a -14.5 C reading in the Sparwood area north of Fernie set in 2009. On Thursday, residents woke up to a -15 C chill.

Global BC’s chief meteorologist Mark Mardyga said the cold air is expected to stick around through Thursday, with warmer air moving in by Friday with a low of 3 C and a high of 16 C possible.

The sun is also forecast to stick around until then, with cloud and possible showers rolling in for the weekend.

B.C. evening weather forecast: Oct 9
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
WeatherColdCold FrontTemperature RecordArctic Frontvancouver temperature recordcold recordvancouver cold recordvancouver cold record octobervancouver october temperature record
