Ministry of Labour investigating house explosion near Uxbridge

By Frazer Snowdon Global News
Posted October 9, 2019 10:20 pm
Updated October 9, 2019 10:28 pm
Two men in critical condition after house explosion near Uxbridge
The office of the Fire Marshall is investigating after they say a home exploded Tuesday evening.

Two men are in a Toronto hospital in critical condition after a house explosion in Zephyr, near Uxbridge.

Patricia Harnett, the sister of one of them, said she got the call about what happened and couldn’t believe what she heard.

“It hurts, he’s my baby brother,” says Harnett. “I used to look after him when he was younger.”

Emergency crews were called to the home on Tuesday evening. One man was taken to hospital by Ornge ambulance.

Harnett told Global News her brother Darryl received third-degree burns in the blast, leaving him in life-threatening condition.

“The doctor said it’s going to take a long time to heal. He’s going to have to have rehab afterwards,” Harnett added. “We’re hoping for the best.”

Emergency officials on scene after reported house explosion in Whitby
Emergency officials on scene after reported house explosion in Whitby

Harnett’s brother and a furnace technician are at Sunnybrook Hospital after officials say there was an explosion near the furnace.

Harnett says they are scratching their heads trying to figure out what happened.

“He got somebody in, a guy that does furnaces to light the pilot. That’s all I know about it. Now it means, he’s in an induced coma.”

READ MORE: 4 injured, child in serious condition, after house explosion in Brampton

The damage to the home can be seen from the side of the house. The siding has been forced out, while the window appears to have been shattered from the blast. Neighbours in the area came rushing to help after it happened.

“When we came outside, because we heard a commotion, we saw the worker and my neighbour pacing back and forth,” says neighbour Christina. “I’m lost for words, because I never thought it happen so close, or to someone that I know.”

The Ministry of Labour confirms it is looking into the blast. It was reported to them the technician was turning on a propane tank connected to the furnace. The office of the fire marshall is also helping with the investigation.

